Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post $23.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.89 million and the lowest is $22.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $12.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $88.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.69 million, with estimates ranging from $51.68 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

