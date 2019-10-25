Brokerages Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.26). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on EYEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Eyenovia worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 18,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.