Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.28 Million

Analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $326.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $371.33 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $155.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.