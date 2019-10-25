Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.68. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.02.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 13,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.36.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

