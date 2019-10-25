Brokerages Expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Briggs & Stratton reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BGG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,363. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 43,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 87,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,219.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachele Marie Lehr acquired 6,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,570 shares in the company, valued at $198,229.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubar & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth $772,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.