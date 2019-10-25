Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of $3.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

FUN stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.