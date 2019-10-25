Brokerages Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

EB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $132,571.61. Also, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $460,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,889.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 95.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,490 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 915,824 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

