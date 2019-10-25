Brokerages Set Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) PT at €13.17

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.17 ($15.31).

PBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

FRA:PBB traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €12.37 ($14.38). 397,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.26.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

