Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Price Target at €16.72

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.72 ($19.45).

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.01 ($18.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583,589 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

