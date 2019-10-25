Brokerages Set Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) PT at $37.22

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSCT shares. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,479. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 7,676 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $279,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,369. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

