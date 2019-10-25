Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $213.52

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.83.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.49. 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $120,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,405 shares of company stock worth $33,060,199. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

