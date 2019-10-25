BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

