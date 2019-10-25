BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $6,718,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

