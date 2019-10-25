BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Teleflex by 27.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock worth $13,924,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.00.

NYSE TFX opened at $320.66 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

