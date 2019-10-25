BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 7,674 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,387 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.06% of CBS worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CBS to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

CBS stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

