BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 26,986 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,986 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.95. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.