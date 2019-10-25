Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 14.8%

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares fell 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04, 482,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 562,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

