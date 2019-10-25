Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 2,791,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,777. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rudolph H. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,677 shares of company stock worth $1,256,698. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

