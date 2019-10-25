Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.24

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 217481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

