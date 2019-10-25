Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,898 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9,933.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,057.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $168.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

