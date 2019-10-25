Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total transaction of $211,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $252,102.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $113,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,417.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,591 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.26.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $286.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.