Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 18.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 26.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

