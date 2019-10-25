Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 125,273 Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,059 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 1.54% of LiqTech International worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $646,000.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LIQT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on LiqTech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. LiqTech International Inc has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million.

In other news, CFO Claus Toftegaard acquired 1,500 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.