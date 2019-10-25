Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $23,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $122.12.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.