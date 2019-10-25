Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,200,000 after acquiring an additional 401,137 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,385,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

