California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRC. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

CRC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,583,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. California Resources has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $5,581,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 232.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

