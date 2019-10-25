California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,742,260. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

