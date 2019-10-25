Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC set a $327.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.31.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 448,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,986. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

