CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Down 8.3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares were down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.22, approximately 1,729,674 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,779,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTST shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

The company has a market cap of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

