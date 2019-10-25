Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 918,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Phillips 66 by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,059,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

NYSE PSX opened at $110.63 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

