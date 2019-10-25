Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 308 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.34. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

