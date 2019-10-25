Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $24,437,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

