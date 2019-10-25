Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

