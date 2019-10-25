Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,251. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

