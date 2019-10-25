Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPST. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.13.

CPST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 986,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,861. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.55% of Capstone Turbine worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

