CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

CareTech stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.20). 28,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The company has a market cap of $434.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. CareTech has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

