Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Acquires 5,730 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $268.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,728,660. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

