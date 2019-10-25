Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.