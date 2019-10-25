Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 113,216 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

