Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 1.2% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after buying an additional 8,321,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after buying an additional 2,845,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 1,528,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,768 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 1,379,897 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

