Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Sells 757 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,259.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $872.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,382.73.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

