Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRS opened at $48.67 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

