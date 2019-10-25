Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $964.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Carvana reported sales of $534.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $904,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,759.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 34,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,521. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Carvana has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $85.07.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

