Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $12.50. Cascades shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 64,909 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.64.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$488,615.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,458,534.94. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$175,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,099,596.93. Insiders sold a total of 231,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,499 over the last ninety days.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

