Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 2,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $752.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.