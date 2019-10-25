Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,289,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 523,838 shares.The stock last traded at $1.65 and had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $244.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $86,311. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,823,000 after buying an additional 705,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

