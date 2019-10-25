Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.99.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,977,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.