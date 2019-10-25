CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.69 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 31.41%.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,029. The firm has a market cap of $752.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CBTX has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBTX. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

