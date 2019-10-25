CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and International Monetary Systems (NASDAQ:ITNM) Critical Survey

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.91 billion 3.13 $124.00 million $3.14 15.72 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 5.55% -90.04% 14.60% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CDK Global and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 2 2 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $64.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. International Monetary Systems does not pay a dividend. CDK Global pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDK Global beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

