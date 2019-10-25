Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $220.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.03.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.